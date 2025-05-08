Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 840,828 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $98,265.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,110,729.72. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,931 shares of company stock valued at $898,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

