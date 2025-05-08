Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

