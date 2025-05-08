AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in YETI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

YETI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

