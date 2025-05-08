43,006 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

