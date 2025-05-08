AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.