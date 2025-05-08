AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of HCI Group worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $165.90.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

