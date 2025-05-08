Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $60.41

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

