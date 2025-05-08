Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Informatica worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Informatica by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Informatica Stock Up 1.8 %

INFA opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 635.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

