Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

