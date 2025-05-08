Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $94,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,659,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,105,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.79 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.58. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total transaction of $19,659,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,914,158.52. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.