Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,770.60. This represents a 0.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,339.60. This trade represents a 14.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

