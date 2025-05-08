Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,507,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

