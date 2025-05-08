Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,523 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $133,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Qiagen by 8,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qiagen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,782,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,534,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,879,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,529,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

