B3 (Base) (B3) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. B3 (Base) has a market cap of $99.99 million and $10.28 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,626.06 or 0.99917046 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98,946.85 or 0.99235854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base) launched on February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,292,670,212 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00455224 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,669,330.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

