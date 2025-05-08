Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBLU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $12.50 on Thursday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.30.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.