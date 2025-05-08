Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Posted by on May 8th, 2025

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBLU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $12.50 on Thursday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.30.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.