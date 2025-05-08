Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $465,000 Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $30.66.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

