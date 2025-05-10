320,131 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 320,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.06 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

