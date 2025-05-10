The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.66% of Toro worth $53,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Toro by 996,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

