Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 562,099 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 562,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Opera by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Opera by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Opera by 2,065.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Opera Stock Performance

Opera stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

