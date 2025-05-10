Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 12,811 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

