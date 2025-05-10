Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703,637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $228,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $41,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

