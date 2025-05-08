Open Loot Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and $11.92 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,626.06 or 0.99917046 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,946.85 or 0.99235854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,145,803 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 478,145,802.9706 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.04419942 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,544,739.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.