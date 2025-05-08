DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,305,410 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Tower were worth $238,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

