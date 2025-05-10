DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 12,864 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 823.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,263,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.