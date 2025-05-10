Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.96% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $63,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,462.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

