Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 4.7 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.