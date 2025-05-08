NikolAI (NIKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,930.46

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One NikolAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NikolAI has a market capitalization of $714,996.05 and $26,930.46 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NikolAI has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NikolAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,626.06 or 0.99917046 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98,946.85 or 0.99235854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00071789 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,266.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NikolAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NikolAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.