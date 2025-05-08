ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1,409.27 and approximately $0.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00021569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

