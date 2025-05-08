DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 254,407 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,407 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of T-Mobile US worth $283,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

