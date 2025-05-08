SUPRA (SUPRA) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One SUPRA token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUPRA has traded up 6% against the US dollar. SUPRA has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUPRA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,626.06 or 0.99917046 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98,946.85 or 0.99235854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA launched on April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,728,410,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,950,722 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 79,727,633,312.91867 with 13,476,328,256.15178 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00716462 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,582,690.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUPRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUPRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.