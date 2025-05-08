Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,514 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $3,133,062.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $563,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,075.52. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.89. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.