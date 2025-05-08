KAITO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $344.20 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One KAITO token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KAITO has a total market cap of $344.20 million and approximately $810.57 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KAITO has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,626.06 or 0.99917046 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,946.85 or 0.99235854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 1.45677609 USD and is up 30.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $877,959,069.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

