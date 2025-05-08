Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 8,002 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

