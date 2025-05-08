Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,615 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

