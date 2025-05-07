Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Separately, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

