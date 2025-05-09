Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
