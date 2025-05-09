Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

