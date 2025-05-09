Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 1,254,090 First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,254,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after buying an additional 1,048,020 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.51 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.