35,200 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $298.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

