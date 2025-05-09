Babylon Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Babylon has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Babylon has a market cap of $201.36 million and approximately $82.97 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Babylon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,009.35 or 0.99615764 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102,535.33 or 0.99157357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Babylon

Babylon was first traded on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,015,636,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation.

Buying and Selling Babylon

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,015,636,491 with 2,294,036,491 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.08799615 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $74,696,315.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

