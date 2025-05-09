UBS Group Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $7.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

MYGN opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.01. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,971,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 174,770 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 668,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

