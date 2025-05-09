Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Osaka Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.94 million and $151,796.35 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,009.35 or 0.99615764 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,535.33 or 0.99157357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000015 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $81,946.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.