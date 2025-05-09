pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $47.05 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,789.53 or 0.02697629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. pzETH has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $12,732.21 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,009.35 or 0.99615764 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102,535.33 or 0.99157357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 27,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 27,895.28234676. The last known price of pzETH is 2,617.46686801 USD and is up 20.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.