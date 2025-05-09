Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,604 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

