Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 65,719 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,140 shares of company stock worth $9,847,149. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE S opened at $19.42 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.