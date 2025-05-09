Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $118.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,452. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.