Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 27,072 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.