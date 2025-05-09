Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.21 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $158.19 million and approximately $50.21 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,009.35 or 0.99615764 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102,535.33 or 0.99157357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,017,009 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 714,986,374.5376145 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.22377269 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $46,532,569.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

