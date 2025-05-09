Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after acquiring an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

