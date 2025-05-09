ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ExlService worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $8,682,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ExlService by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ExlService by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

EXLS opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

